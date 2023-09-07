Caroline Farrow
Caroline Farrow is the UK and Ireland campaign director at CitizenGO. A regular commentator on faith in public life, she is also a mum of five and the wife of a Roman Catholic priest.
- Opinion
When it comes to ideology, gender neutral school uniforms are not neutral at all
Giving students more choice over what they wear to school may be good news practically, but are the changes coming from the right place, asks Caroline Farrow? Using uniform to make a highly-contested political statement should have no place in our education system
- Opinion
Same-sex spaces aren’t a matter of faith, but safety
The alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in a gender neutral secondary school toilet isn’t surprising, says Caroline Farrow. But it should remind our government why new schools guidance is urgently needed
- Opinion
Cancelled for being Christian and disciplined for saying ‘God bless’? No wonder we’re hiding our faith at work
Nearly half of Catholics do not feel able to talk about their faith in the workplace, according to a new survey. Caroline Farrow believes employers must do more to ensure Christians are comfortable expressing their beliefs in public
- Opinion
Drag queen shows in churches are desecrating holy places. This blasphemy must stop
After St Mark’s Church in Southend decided to host a drag queen performance for children, Caroline Farrow says gender theory indoctrination has gone too far
- Opinion
Thank God for this Christian couple who forced the government to review its transgender policies
The result of Nigel and Sally Rowe’s five-year legal battle on transgender ideology in schools is a win for all children, says Caroline Farrow
- Opinion
I stand with jailed Enoch Burke: He was right to refuse a pupil’s preferred pronouns
No school, least of all a Christian one, ought to be confirming children down the path of gender transition, says Caroline Farrow
- Opinion
The Globe’s portrayal of a non-binary Joan of Arc is woke nonsense
It is tempting to paint Saint Joan as some kind of ‘holy tomboy’, but this is a one-dimensional perspective that ignores her deep faith, says Caroline Farrow
- Opinion
Thank God the ‘Family Sex Show’ has been cancelled
A theatre show which would have urged children as young as five to explore ‘sexual pleasure’ has been cancelled following a fierce backlash. Catholic campaigner Caroline Farrow welcomes the news