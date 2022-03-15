Calvin Robinson
Calvin Robinson is a senior fellow at Policy Exchange and a Subject Matter Expert at the Department for Education. He is also a media and political commentator, having written for or appeared in The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4 and the Times Educational Supplement
Dear Facebook, death threats are morally repugnant - even in war
Whatever we think of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine, Jesus calls us to love our enemy, not wish death upon them.
No matter what Colston has done, Christians must not support criminal damage
The case of the Colston Four was a political victory that undermines democracy, says Calvin Robinson. Tthe Church should be opposing violent behaviour
Don’t cancel Enid Blyton
English Heritage caused a media storm last week after stating that Enid Blyton’s books contain racist material. Some have suggested her books are no longer suitable for modern audiences, but Calvin Robinson says we should be contextualise people and stories, not ban them