Ben Ryan
Ben Ryan is executive director for engagement and strategic development (Deputy CEO) at the Medaille Trust, one of the UK’s leading modern slavery charities. He was previously national public policy adviser at the Church of England and head of research at the Christian think tank Theos
- Opinion
There are 122,000 people in slavery in the UK today. Christians must act
Economic pressures and increasingly hostile immigration policies mean the most vulnerable are more at risk of being trafficked than ever. This Anti-Slavery Week, the Christian community must renew their commitment to standing up for the least and the lost, says Ben Ryan