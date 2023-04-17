Andy Walton
- Interviews
George Verwer: 'My first message isn't missions. It's Jesus'
George Verwer travelled the world and the organisation he founded is still touching hundreds of thousands of lives. But when Premier Christianity caught up with him, the evangelist revealed that despite his passion for mission, he still struggles with doubt
- Opinion
How Justin Welby helped win the war on Wonga
Yesterday Wonga announced it is going into administration. Andy Walton explains how the Church has been an influential voice in the campaign against the business
- Opinion
FIFA have turned the beautiful game ugly, so let's rescue it.
The past couple of days have seen the front pages of newspapers, the lead story on numerous news bulletins and a deluge of social media commentary devoted to football. Given there isn’t a World Cup Final about to take place, this may seen strange.
- Reviews
Christmas Songs
RESOUNDWorship // Produced by Dan & Matt Weeks
- Archive content
‘Evangelicals are good at dying in the wrong ditch'
Tom Wright, one of the world’s leading New Testament scholars and a senior bishop in the Church of England, talks to Christianity - PLUS web-exclusive questions
- Archive content
"Worship is more than intimacy"
Graham Kendrick is the architect of a style which has influenced decades of collective sung worship. But his heart is to see boundaries pushed and new ways of encountering God.
- Archive content
Has Worship Music Lost Its Soul?
So, you’ve been standing in the pews for about 20 minutes, and the band is showing no sign of letting up. You didn’t know the last two songs, your mind starts wandering, and a dangerous question pops into your head: ‘Could a blindfolded monkey write some of our worship songs?’
- Archive content
Game changers
After the Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canadian churches felt they could have done much more to engage. How can we make the most of the London Games next year?
- Archive content
'They thought I was pretty odd'
Ann Widdicombe is set to retire after the next election, swapping Westminster for walks in Devon. Here, the devout Catholic reflects on a career which has seen her become one of the most high profile women in modern day politics
- Archive content
'I don't see myself in some special role'
Steve Chalke is one of the UK’s most high profile Christians with a diverse portfolio of interests – in one day he can be a church leader, government advisor and TV personality. So how does he keep it all afloat?
- Interviews
Profile: Jim Wallis
Barack Obama’s friend Jim Wallis calls on the Church to reject traditional political divides and the lure of wealth in Western society...