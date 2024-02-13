Andrew Bunt
Andrew is part of a church on the south east coast and is emerging generations director at Living Out (livingout.org). He studied theology at Durham University and King’s College London and loves wrestling with big cultural ideas and helping people to understand and apply the Bible. He is the author of People Not Pronouns: Reflections on transgender experience (Grove) and Finding Your Best Identity: A short Christian introduction to identity, sexuality and gender (IVP).
- Opinion
How Valentine’s Day and Lent both point to God’s perfect love
Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday fall on the same date this year. But what do a commercialised day celebrating romance and a period of religious fasting have in common? A surprising amount, suggests Andrew Bunt
- Opinion
What makes a church ‘safe’ for LGBT people?
As a gay man, Andrew Bunt says that defining a church’s ‘safety’ based on their willingness to affirm a particular sexual ethic is unhelpful and unfair. Jesus modelled a better way, and we should too
- Real Life
I used to feel like a girl trapped in a boy’s body. But now I know God created me male
Andrew Bunt wrestled with his identity for many years before reading the Bible helped him find peace. He welcomes new NHS guidelines, which acknowledge gender-questioning young people may be experiencing a transient phase
- Opinion
I’m a gay Christian. Here’s why banning conversion therapy won’t protect LGBT people
Changing the law will remove support for those who wish to live out the traditional Christian understanding of sexuality and marriage, says’ Andrew Bunt
- Opinion
I’m gay and I love the Bible’s teaching on marriage
The traditional biblical view of marriage is good news for everyone, says Andrew Bunt