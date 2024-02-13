Andrew Bunt

Andrew is part of a church on the south east coast and is emerging generations director at Living Out (livingout.org). He studied theology at Durham University and King’s College London and loves wrestling with big cultural ideas and helping people to understand and apply the Bible. He is the author of People Not Pronouns: Reflections on transgender experience (Grove) and Finding Your Best Identity: A short Christian introduction to identity, sexuality and gender (IVP).