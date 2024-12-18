Ali Campbell
Ali Campbell is married to the lovely Lisa, has two teenage daughters, and has been involved in youth and children’s ministry for 38 years. In 2022, Ali established Paraklesis - The Association of Children's, Youth and Families Ministers. He particularly enjoys hanging out with his family, mentoring youth and children's workers, drinking good coffee and listening to Jazz (though not all at the same time).
- www.theresource.org.uk
Youth work is facing a crisis – just when young people need help the most
At a time when young people are facing unprecedented challenges, there are fewer and fewer people engaged in serving them. Ali Campbell asks: What can the Church do to stand in the gap?