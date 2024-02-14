Abi Thomas
Abi Thomas is an award-winning podcast and radio producer and host of ‘The Hopeful Activists’ podcast
- Opinion
8 top tips for wise Christian dating
Just because you’re on a Christian dating site doesn’t mean that everyone you meet there will share your views on love, sex and marriage, says Abigail Thomas. In fact, her research showed just the opposite
- Magazine Features
From Northern Ireland to Syria: 5 modern day peacemakers
As the conflict in Israel-Gaza continues to escalate and the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its third year, Abi Thomas speaks to five people who are striving to bring God’s peace in a divided and hurting world
- Interviews
Dr Sharon James on challenging radical feminism and critical race theory
Cancel culture and woke activism are being driven by a dangerous anti-Christian ideology sweeping across the West. That’s according to the Christian Institute’s social policy analyst, whose new book on critical theory promises to help believers discern the truth
- Opinion
Scammers and fraudsters are targeting Christians – here’s 7 ways to keep yourself safe
Criminals have been posing as Rt Rev Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, in order to defraud Christians. Following the recent spate of scams, Abi Thomas speaks to a cyber security expert, who shares his top tips for staying safe online
- Interviews
Ram Gidoomal: How the Hindu turned Christian entrepreneur raised £5m for charity
The former mayor of London candidate speaks to Abi Thomas about arriving in England as a refugee, encountering Jesus in a pub and what motivated him to raise millions to help those in poverty
- Interviews
Archbishop Angaelos: ‘The world needs the Church more than ever’
The world needs the Church in all its breadth and diversity, says the first-ever Coptic Archbishop of London.
- Interviews
Genelle Aldred: ‘Jesus wouldn’t fit in most of our churches’
The journalist and activist was just 19 when an unplanned pregnancy ended in the stillbirth of her daughter. It was an experience that still drives her to tackle inequality wherever she sees it