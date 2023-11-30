Yvonne Richmond Tulloch
Rev Canon Yvonne Richmond Tulloch is CEO of AtaLoss, a charity helping bereaved people find support and well being, and director of Loss and HOPE, equipping churches in bereavement support
Half of people no longer want a funeral. It’s a worrying trend
Less than half of people want a funeral when they die according to the latest research. But in moving away from looking death in the face, we may be hindering our long-term healing, says Yvonne Tulloch
It’s now possible to attend your own funeral…but should you?
What does it means to commemorate a life of someone who is still alive – and is it healthy for those who are dying, or those left behind? As Dawn French reprises her Vicar of Dibley character as part of a 'living funeral' at Truro Cathedral, and some speak of putting the “fun” back in “funerals”, Yvonne Tulloch explores the ethical questions
Prince Harry is hurting. Christians need to show compassion
Prince Harry has been vilified for his tell-all memoir, but Rev Canon Yvonne Richmond Tulloch says Christians should show compassion for a man processing unresolved grief
Our nation is experiencing widespread grief, loss and ‘death denial’. Here’s how the Church can help
The Queen’s death comes during turbulent times and hard on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the Church can help society heal, says Rev Canon Yvonne Richmond-Tulloch