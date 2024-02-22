Tim Dieppe
Tim Dieppe is head of public policy at Christian Concern, where he responds to Government consultations, interprets policy trends and helps to inform and equip the Church to engage with cultural and political issues. Tim holds an MA in Kingdom Theology.
The Church of England must repent. It’s the only way to stop the decline
As the church’s governing body prepares for another round of debates over same-sex relationships and the decision to host raves in cathedrals causes consternation, Tim Dieppe suggests that radical repentance is the only way to stop the rot
Antisemitism is hitting the streets of London. Christians must be vocal in their opposition
Antisemitic slogans and declarations of support for Hamas could be seen on the streets of London this past Saturday. Christian Concern's Tim Dieppe says Christians must respond by standing in solidarity with Jewish people
All life is sacred. The NHS is wrong to withdraw life support against the wishes of parents
Withdrawing medical treatment against the wishes of patients and families, is a sign that society does not value all lives equally, says Tim Dieppe. Human life is sacred and Christians must fight to protect it
Hatun Tash's evangelism to Muslims nearly cost her life. Are you too polite to face persecution?
If we are never offending people, then it is highly unlikely that we are preaching the gospel, argues Tim Dieppe
As a Christian I’m worried that Islam is above criticism
The British government may have decided not to formally define Islamophobia, but many councils and political parties already have, says Tim Dieppe. And that makes Islam the only religion in the UK to be beyond criticism
Police have apologised for arresting this brave evangelist. Now they need to start protecting street preachers
The Christian apologist and outspoken critic of Islam, Hatun Tash, has received £10,000 in compensation and an apology from the Metropolitan Police after she was wrongfully arrested on two occasions at Speakers’ Corner. Tim Dieppe says the story proves that more needs to be done to protect street preachers from wrongful arrest
Catholic doctor should not have been banned from saving unborn babies
Medical authorities have turned ethical codes upside down by banning Dr Kearney from administering an anti-abortion pill to women who change their minds, say Christian Concern