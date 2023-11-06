Symon Hill
Symon Hill is a Christian author and activist. He is a member of the Peace Pledge Union and a history tutor for the Workers’ Educational Association. He is a deacon at New Road Baptist Church in Oxford and is the author of The Upside-Down Bible: What Jesus really said about money, sex and violence (Darton, Longman and Todd).
- Opinion
As a Christian, I believe a Gaza-Israel ceasefire is needed
Symon Hill explains why he’s joining calls for a ceasefire
- Magazine Features
Why I’m a republican
Many people only visit churches on special occasions, such as weddings and funerals. I am worried that the coronation will reinforce the notion that Christianity is not about everyday life, but about pomp and ceremony, about an occasional revival of antiquated traditions, about support for a world in which people ...
- Opinion
'Not My King!' Why, as a Christian, I am willing to be arrested for opposing the monarchy
Symon Hill was arrested, handcuffed and put in a police van after interrupting the announcement of King Charles III in the centre of Oxford. He explains why as a Christian, he felt it necessary to intervene and make his voice heard
- Opinion
As a Christian pacifist I can’t encourage Ukrainians to take up arms. But neither will I condemn them
Christians are called to follow a saviour who exemplified nonviolent defiance, says Symon Hill
- Opinion
Why you shouldn't care about Cadbury's Easter egg controversy
Anger is growing over Cadbury’s decision to allegedly advertise its egg hunt without using the word “Easter”. But Symon Hill says a truly Christian response should look very different
- Opinion
I'm a pacifist: here's how I'll commemorate 11th November
In the last few weeks, I have been accused of cowardice, ingratitude, stupidity, disloyalty, insulting veterans, despising Britain, encouraging hatred and betraying my country. This is the norm for people who are publicly pacifist at this time of year.