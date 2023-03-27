Sharon Grenham-Thompson
Sharon was ordained in the Church of England in 1998, and currently works as a parish vicar. She's also an author, and radio broadcaster. In the past she has been a solicitor and a prison chaplain
- Reviews
Heartbreak, hope and holy moments - Kate Canty
This overview of prison chaplaincy offers a wide variety of stories. While the scope is impressive, it sometimes feels like a collection of anecdotes, upended onto the page.
- Magazine Features
‘As a vicar whose son took his life, I’m still learning to live with unanswered questions’
Writing one year on since her son, Leo, took his life, Rev Sharon Grenham-Thompson explains how she’s gradually moving from asking ‘Why God?’ to ‘What now, God?’
- Real Life
'It’s 6 months since my son took his life. The tsunami of grief has been brutal, but I still believe in a God of love'
Sharon Grenham-Thompson, also known as 'Glam Vicar', lost her teenage son Leo to suicide last year. Having been forced to face the unthinkable, Sharon explains how the devastating news has affected her faith