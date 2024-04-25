Sharmila Meadows
Sharmila Meadows is a freelance writer, journalist and copy editor. A former government policy adviser and private secretary in Westminster, she writes primarily on cricket, faith and politics
Contact info
- Website:
- www.themissionpost.com
- Opinion
Angela Rayner’s ‘pint-sized loser’ jibe was unacceptable. Christians can show a better way
When you work in Westminster, you get used to the high drama of parliamentary debate. But this should never be confused with petty name-calling and rudeness, says Sharmila Meadows. It may be culturally acceptable, but it isn’t to God
- Opinion
David Cameron’s return to politics shows there’s a season for everything
The return to cabinet of a canny political operator is a reminder to Christians to seek God’s will and discern his timing, says Sharmila Meadows. Let’s sharpen our spiritual radar
- Opinion
As a British South Asian Christian, my feelings about Rishi Sunak are complicated
Rishi Sunak’s appointment brought many emotions to the surface for Sharmila Meadows