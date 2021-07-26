Sarah Lumgair
Sarah Lumgair is the chair of Rooted (rooted-online.org), which addresses the arguments against Christianity that are increasingly heard on urban streets
Hatun Tash: The radical Christian who was stabbed after criticising Islam
The Christian apologist Hatun Tash was stabbed at Speaker’s Corner yesterday. Tash is a former Muslim and an outspoken critic of Islam. In the following column, originally published in February, Sarah Lumgair explains how Hatun’s life has been threatened on numerous occasions
What Christians need to know about Islam
Habo looked down, deep in thought. I’d just asked her what the most important thing is that Christians should know about Muslims. I waited, knowing I had much to learn from this gentle woman who had endured decades of suffering for the gospel.
Which God tells the truth?
When I was growing up, I remember being told: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Sound advice to give a child. But when I read through the Bible I discovered God operates a little differently.