Ruth Valerio
Ruth Valerio is an environmentalist, theologian and social activist. She is the global advocacy and influencing director at Tearfund, canon theologian of Rochester Cathedral and the author of a number of books including The Archbishop of Canterbury’s Lent Book for 2020 Saying Yes to Life (SPCK), L is for Lifestyle: Christian Living that Doesn’t Cost the Earth (IVP) and Just Living: Faith and Community in an Age of Consumerism (Hodder & Stoughton). Find out more at ruthvalerio.net
Churches are the superheroes of international development
Want to give to charitable causes overseas, but don’t know how best to do it? Invest in a local church, says Ruth Valerio. They are a powerhouse for local development - and here’s the stats to prove it
The climate change ‘code red for humanity’ headlines are apocalyptic. Here are 4 things Christians must do
A major new report from the UN predicts a future of famines, floods and droughts unless action is taken now to prevent climate change. But is it news, and what should Christians do?
The G7 summit was all talk and not much action: Christians need to keep praying for more
Tearfund’s Ruth Valerio says the G7 leaders have failed to deliver financial support for less wealthy nations
6 ways to build a better world after lockdown
The coronavirus crisis has revealed just how injured God’s earth is, but this pandemic has also given us a rare opportunity to ask big questions. Could a dramatic societal shift be on the horizon? Dr Ruth Valerio thinks so