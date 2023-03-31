Ruth Valerio

Ruth Valerio is an environmentalist, theologian and social activist. She is the global advocacy and influencing director at Tearfund, canon theologian of Rochester Cathedral and the author of a number of books including The Archbishop of Canterbury’s Lent Book for 2020 Saying Yes to Life (SPCK), L is for Lifestyle: Christian Living that Doesn’t Cost the Earth (IVP) and Just Living: Faith and Community in an Age of Consumerism (Hodder & Stoughton). Find out more at ruthvalerio.net