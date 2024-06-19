Ross Hendry
Ross Hendry is CEO of Christian Action Research and Education (CARE)
- Opinion
7 reasons Christians should care about the general election
In this challenge to apathetic voters, Ross Hendry says its vital Christians exercise their democratic right to vote on 4 July
5 reasons why this Welsh Christian admires the Lionesses
England have stormed into their first ever Women’s World Cup final. And despite usually cheering for “anyone but England”, Ross Hendry will be backing the Lionesses in Sunday’s game against Spain. He believes the team are exhibiting values that Christians should be inspired by
Raab was right to resign over bullying claims
Bullying occurs in the boardroom, the classroom and even in government, says Ross Hendry. As Christians, we should be thankful that the standards and values in public life, rooted so much in the Bible, have been upheld
Our politics desperately needs Christlike leadership
Christians long for leaders who are people of integrity and godly character, says Ross Hendry as he urges us to pray for our politicians