Roger Harper
Roger Harper has worked for over 30 years in Anglican ministry. He is a full time Prison Chaplain and the author of A British Crash and The Lie of Hell. He blogs at rogerharper.wordpress.com
- Interviews
Greg Boyd: The progressive preacher on spiritual gifts, racism and Covid prophecy
Three years before the pandemic struck, Greg Boyd received an unusual prophetic word, which prompted him to move his church’s material online. We asked him about this seemingly unique warning about Covid-19, and how he feels about being labelled both ‘charismatic’ and ‘progressive’
- Reviews
Beyond Order: 12 more rules for life - Jordan B. Peterson
After the runaway success of 12 Rules For Life, Canadian psychologist Jordan B. Peterson is back with…more rules. Those already familiar with Peterson’s writings will recognise these, restated here: Accept that life is difficult. Adopt personal responsibility for improving your life and others’ lives. Tell the truth. Cherish ancient religious ...
- Opinion
David's Tent: A critical review
6,000 charismatic Christians recently took part in a 72 hour non-stop worship service in Sussex. Roger Harper reports from his first visit to David's Tent
- Archive news
State of Israel: Fulfilment of prophecy or tragic mistake?
One hundred years after the Balfour Declaration, evangelicals are divided on how the modern state of Israel should be viewed. Roger Harper reports
- Magazine Features
God behind bars: faith stories in an immigration removal centre
The treatment of immigration detainees has made TV headlines recently. Chaplain Rev Roger Harper shares the stories of those he has prayed with behind the barbed wire fences of a removal centre
- Opinion
2 questions on gay marriage which Church of England bishops are ignoring
This week, members of General Synod voted to reject the Bishop's report on sexuality. Roger Harper explains why he believes the Church of England should settle the issue another way
- Opinion
20 years on from Toronto, the Blessing continues in the UK
Contrary to popular belief, the Toronto Blessing is continuing. Roger Harper reports on the movement's latest European conference
- Opinion
Why Jesus is more popular than ever at Edinburgh Fringe
Roger Harper visits the world's largest cultural festival and discovers that many of the performances are inspired by the life of Christ
- Archive news
Mending the tear in the fabric
Roger Harper looks at what led up to the Anglican Communion’s Primates’ meeting and examines the way ahead
- Opinion
'We shall not be moved' must be our defiant cry in the aftermath of Paris Attacks
Giving in to fear is exactly what the terrorists want, Roger Harper argues.
- Archive content
In the Power of the Spirit
She’s well known for her life-changing work with drug addicts in Hong Kong and she’s seen thousands of lives changed. But Jackie Pullinger-To shuns evangelistic strategies and has few resources. So how exactly does she do it? Roger Harper finds out.
- Magazine Features
Dreams
Can God really speak to us while we are sleeping?
- Archive content
The Real Angels
Angels at Christmas might conjure up pictures of children dressed up or fluffy toys on top of trees, but the Bible tells a very different story about these ‘celestial terminators’...
- Archive content
Deliver us from evil
Unclean spirits can be removed by the loving power of the Holy Spirit and the authority of Jesus, working through His people. Roger Harper explains why deliverance prayer is biblical, surprisingly undramatic and yet can be wonderfully effective.
- Archive content
Four steps to hearing God
Many people would love God to speak directly to them, but end up frustrated and disappointed when He seems to be silent. In the second of a two-part series on prophecy, Roger Harper evaluates the teaching of Mark Virkler, who highlights four keys to hearing God’s voice.
- Archive content
Healing Tools
Roger Harper examines three popular approaches to dealing with unresolved hurts and issues from the past.
- Archive content
Mad, bad or the truth?
How can we discern the voice of God in our nation today? In the first of a two-part series, Roger Harper considers fulfilled and unfulfilled prophetic words and the way we respond to them.
- Archive content
Confess outside the box
Should open confession, traditionally regarded as a Roman Catholic practice, have more of a place in the evangelical world, or is sin something private between you and God?
- Interviews
Fay Weldon: 'I go to church every Sunday, and every now and then I feel the presence of God'
Celebrated author and outspoken feminist Fay Weldon reflects on what has changed since her encounter with God, and what has stayed the same
- Archive content
Soaking Prayer
Looking for a greater sense of the presence of God? Christians both sides of the Atlantic are finding that 'soaking prayer' is leading to a greater openness to God and his felt presence. Roger Harper investigates.