Richard Reddie
Richard Reddie is a writer, researcher, cultural and religious commentator and broadcaster. He is director of justice and inclusion for Churches Together in Britain and Ireland and is the author and editor of several books, including the recently published Race for Justice (Lion/SPCK), Abolition! The struggle to abolish slavery in the British colonies (Lion Hudson) and Black Muslims in Britain (Lion Hudson).
- Opinion
Christians don’t have to choose between love and justice
Love or justice? It isn’t really a choice, says Richard Reddie, as churches across Britain and Ireland mark Racial Justice Sunday by praying and taking action to address inequality and discrimination
- Opinion
7 lessons for the Church on the 30th anniversary of the Stephen Lawrence murder
As Britain marks 30 years since the racist killing of Stephen Lawrence, Richard Reddie highlights seven key points in continuing the fight for racial justice in our Church and in society
- Opinion
The Stephen Lawrence murder was a watershed moment. Racial Justice Sunday is needed more than ever
The racist killing of Stephen Lawrence 30 years ago led to the mainstream adoption of Racial Justice Sunday. The annual event, which is due to take place next week, serves as a reminder of the importance of respect, dignity, equity and justice in Church and wider society, says Richard Reddie
- Opinion
From Windrush to Brexit, the British Church has struggled to address racism
As Black History Month gets underway, Richard Reddie takes a look at the events that have shaped the Church’s racial justice journey. We may not be where we want to be, he says, but there’s still time to finish the race well
- Opinion
How to repair the damage caused by 400 years of slavery to Black Christians
The effects of slavery are still keenly felt by Black Christians today says Richard Reddie