Richard Gamble is the founder of The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, which opens in 2026. He is the former chaplain of Leicester City and is the author of Remember: Revealing the eternal power of answered prayer (SPCK). For more information about the wall, and to share your own story of answered prayer, visit eternalwall.org.uk
We’re one step closer to building the world’s largest Christian landmark
Hundreds of Christians have gathered near Birmingham to pray on the site where the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer will be constructed. Richard Gamble believes it was a significant moment of Christian unity
The Church is silent on the power of prayer. We need to speak up
Despite our nation’s rich Christian heritage, the power of prayer is being neutered in the UK, says Richard Gamble. And the problem isn’t limited to secular culture - even the Church is on mute, he says.
God told me to build a monument to answered prayer
Seventeen years ago, God gave Richard Gamble an audacious vision: to build a national landmark that celebrated a million answered prayers. Turning that vision into reality has been a long, and often arduous, journey, and it isn’t over yet