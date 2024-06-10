Pete Greig
Pete Greig is the bewildered founder of the 24-7 Prayer movement and the Senior Pastor of Emmaus Rd church. His latest book is How to Hear God: A Simple Guide for Normal People.
- Opinion
‘We’re seeing people come to know Jesus more easily than we were five years ago’
God is doing something new in the UK, says Pete Greig, founder of 24-7 Prayer. Young people are more open to faith. Public intellectuals are turning to Christ. Let’s be encouraged and keep praying for revival to come
- Opinion
Pete Greig: ‘We need to pray for America – and the world’
Donald Trump has been found guilty of fraud, leaving American Christians potentially more divided than ever. In the middle of crises, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, says the founder of 24-7 Prayer. Here’s why we should press in when the going gets tough - and how to do it
- Opinion
Pete Greig: I sense a new move of God in Australia
In our aggressively secular age, there are many reasons to believe the Church is on the back-foot, but when Pete Greig recently visited Melbourne to help launch 24-7 Prayer Australia, he sensed God on the move in a fresh way
- Opinion
As our nation mourned, God sent a rainbow to remind us of his faithfulness
A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace shortly before the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died. Pete Greig wonders if this sign in the sky was more than sheer co-incidence
- Magazine Features
How to hear God’s voice in troubled times
The bewildered founder of the 24-7 Prayer movement shares what he has learned through years of trying – and sometimes failing – to listen to the still, small voice
- Opinion
How prayer brought down the Berlin Wall
Saturday marks 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Pete Greig, founder of the 24-7 prayer movement, tells the remarkable story of how a Peace Prayer Rally grew to 300,000 participants in the weeks leading up to November 9, 1989, and how communist officials were prepared for every eventuality, "except candles and prayers"