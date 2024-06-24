Paul Woolley
Paul Woolley is the chief executive of the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity (licc.org.uk), an organisation working to catalyse a movement that envisions and empowers Christians to live as disciples in their everyday lives
- Thank God it's Monday
The station manager: ‘I pray throughout the day and God helps me fix problems’
The Church is made up of Christians from a myriad of different professions, and yet their ordinary tales of God at work rarely get told. In this series, we bring you stories of faith on the frontline
- Thank God it's Monday
The architect: 'There are lots of changes happening since the Grenfell Tower fire'
- Thank God it's Monday
The domestic violence advisor: ‘God breaks my heart with what breaks his’
- Thank God it's Monday
The illustrator: ‘God is like my business partner. I pray about everything’
- Thank God it's Monday
The probation officer: ‘I pray Psalm 23 before I interact with prisoners’
- Thank God it's Monday
The fashionista: ‘The fashion industry is my ministry field’
- Thank God it's Monday
The councillor: 'I'm living out my faith through politics'
- Thank God it's Monday
The lawyer: 'God has put me here for a purpose'
- Thank God it's Monday
The filmmaker: ‘I offer my talents to God, and he uses them’
- Thank God it's Monday
The delivery driver: ‘I carry Jesus’ presence to every doorstep’
- Thank God it's Monday
The paediatric nurse: 'I can't imagine doing this job without God'
- Thank God it's Monday
The wedding photographer: 'I want people to see themselves as God sees them'
- Thank God it's Monday
The cancer specialist: 'My faith compels me to seek solutions'
- Thank God it's Monday
The Invictus athlete: ‘I carry a Bible wherever I go and pray before training’
- Thank God it's Monday
The community choir leader: 'Someone became a Christian by watching how we loved one another'
- Thank God it's Monday
The actor: 'I have a fantastic opportunity to reframe people's perceptions of the Christian faith'
- Thank God it's Monday
The civil servant: 'I'm deeply motivated by a God who is commited to putting the world to rights'
- Thank God it's Monday
God’s Undertakers: ‘We constantly pray that families encounter God’s peace in their grief’
- Thank God it's Monday
God’s builder: ‘All my work is for the glory of God’
- Thank God it's Monday
God on the dairy farm
