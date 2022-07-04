Paul Lusk
Paul Lusk lives in Kent and attends Emmanuel, an independent church in nearby Canterbury. Along with wife Kay he serves international students with Friends International and is a Lifeskills coach with Christians Against Poverty. His book The Jesus Candidate was published in 2017. Find out more at his website paullusk.com
- Opinion
Christians can be fired for not using someone’s preferred pronouns. Here’s what you need to know
Dr David Mackereth’s appeal ruled gender critical beliefs have some protection under law, but so do the rights of transgender people. Here’s how Christians can approach this tricky subject
- Opinion
You can be fired for not using a trans person's preferred pronoun. But this case could change that
If your employer requires you to call a trans person "he" or "she", then you must do so. But that ruling is about to be appealed by The Christian Legal Centre. Paul Lusk explains what's at stake