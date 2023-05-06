Most Rev Justin Welby
Most Rev Justin Welby is the Archbishop of Canterbury
- Opinion
Justin Welby: ‘Jesus put aside all privilege. He gave his life for us’
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Rev Justin Welby used his coronation sermon to speak about the nature of service and invite those listening to “choose God’s way today”. Here’s his message in full
- Opinion
Justin Welby: All who follow the Queen’s example can say, with her: ‘We will meet again’
Initial reactions from Christian leaders online suggest the Most Rev Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, struck just the right chord with his short but sweet tribute to a Queen who served God and strove to point others to him. Here’s his sermon in full
- Magazine Features
Justin Welby: Every Christian is called to seek reconciliation
Oneness is how the world might know that Jesus Christ is Lord, says Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury
- Magazine Features
Reimagining Britain: God’s vision for a post-pandemic world
The Archbishop of Canterbury says we have an unprecedented opportunity to build a global community that reflects God’s heart for the poor and respects our planet. But real change will require courage – from all of us
- Magazine Features
Justin Welby: How to pray ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ and mean it
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby introduces a new prayer movement