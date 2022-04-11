Michele Guinness
Michele Guinness was brought up in a practising Jewish family and worked for many years as a presenter, researcher and writer for national TV and radio. She is the author of 14 books, most recently The Contemporary Woman (Hodder & Stoughton). Married to a retired vicar, the couple have a grown up son and daughter, and six grandchildren.
