Mervyn Thomas
Mervyn Thomas is Founder President of CSW, a Christian human rights organisation standing with those facing injustice for their beliefs and advocating for Freedom of Religion or Belief.
- Opinion
Freedom of religion is a fundamental human right. It should be taught in schools
Last week the UK hosted the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief in London. Mervyn Thomas explains what took place, and why it matters
- Magazine Features
Sir David Amess MP (1952-2021): A God-fearing politician
The Christian MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed inside a Methodist Church in Essex. Mervyn Thomas pays tribute to him