Mark Pickering
Dr Mark Pickering is the CEO of the Christian Medical Fellowship, and often speaks on behalf of the Care Not Killing Alliance
- News Analysis
Praying for patients – punishable or permitted?
A Christian doctor who offered to pray for patients has agreed to attend a course on “boundaries” after settling his case with the NHS. The Christian Legal Centre said Dr Richard Scott has been “vindicated” as NHS England lawyers agreed that the doctor is free to pray with patients if he does so within General Medical Council guidance. Mark Pickering from Christian Medical Fellowship takes a closer look at the case
- Opinion
People are being scared into supporting assisted suicide. Christians must tell a different story
Access to good palliative care for everyone is what Christians should be campaigning for, says this doctor