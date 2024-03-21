Mark Landreth-Smith

Mark Landreth-Smith

Mark Landreth-Smith together with his wife, Beverley, lead Bridge Church Newbury – a Commission church, part of the Newfrontiers family 

  • Book-cover-02222
    Reviews

    Friend of God - John C Lennox

    2024-03-21T15:56:00

    Reading John Lennox is like getting in the ring with a heavyweight boxer. Intimidating. This book is no lightweight Christian paperback but brings big challenge and muscular theology that certainly packs a punch.

  • Book-cover-03
    Reviews

    Why less means more - Cathy Madavan

    2023-08-31T10:01:00

    Sometimes the title of a book or the chapter headings alone grab your attention. As a reader, you instinctively know: This book will do you good.

  • Book-cover-04
    Reviews

    Dining with Jesus - Kate Jackson

    2023-01-27T13:51:00

    Kate Jackson’s brilliant book is marketed as “a seven course Bible study” – seven chapters, seven meals with Jesus. It will be well received by small group leaders everywhere. There are excellent individual and group questions, quotes from biblical scholars, useful cultural insights and thoughtful reflections from the author.

  • April22-Review-3x2-Day in Death
    Reviews

    A Day In the Death of Charlie Vaughan - Jonathan Ford

    2022-03-29T14:54:00

    Have you ever wondered what heaven is like? Can you fly in the afterlife? Will you be married? Will you be able to re-visit earth? Are there animals in heaven? These are some of the questions considered in this fictional tale of Charlie Vaughan, an older gentleman who dies suddenly ...