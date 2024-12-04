Maddy Fry

Maddy Fry is an author and journalist with bylines in the Guardian, the Independent, the HuffPost, the Telegraph, the Mirror, the New Statesman, the Big Issue and Time. She is a screenplay analyst for the Sundance Institute and commissioning and production editor for the Westminster Abbey Review magazine. Maddy is also the founder of the substack ‘U2 and Us’