Maddy Fry
Maddy Fry is an author and journalist with bylines in the Guardian, the Independent, the HuffPost, the Telegraph, the Mirror, the New Statesman, the Big Issue and Time. She is a screenplay analyst for the Sundance Institute and commissioning and production editor for the Westminster Abbey Review magazine. Maddy is also the founder of the substack ‘U2 and Us’
- Opinion
Band Aid, white saviours and why Christians should avoid cynicism
As ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ turns 40 years old this month, Ed Sheeran has added his voice to those critiquing the song’s ‘damaging stereotypes’. Maddy Fry used to share that view. She explains what changed her mind