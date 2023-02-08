Lois Tverberg
Lois Tverberg has been speaking and writing about the Jewish background of Christianity for the past 20 years. A former professor, she is the best-selling author of a number of books about the Jewish context of Jesus. Learn more at her website OurRabbiJesus.com
Why God’s preferred pronouns are he/him
The Church of England is considering alternatives to referring to God as “he” after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms. Some have said a change in language would make the church more inclusive. But Lois Tverberg disagrees. She argues Christians should embrace the fact that God chose to reveal himself through male images in the Bible
What does it mean to fear God?
In spite of its negative connotations, fear is a common word in the Old Testament. Lois Tverberg explains how Christians should understand it
We’ve misunderstood the Pharisees. Jesus wasn’t that critical of them
When read in their cultural contexts, Jesus’ responses to the Jewish teachers look far less harsh than what many have assumed, says Lois Tverberg
No, Jesus wasn’t married
Lee Wilson recently argued that Jesus could have been married. Lois Tverberg responds
The King is Alive: Why the resurrection makes all the difference
In explaining the connection between the Old and New Testaments, Lois Tverberg unpacks why the resurrection of Jesus really does change everything
'Love your enemy'? Jesus’ most radical words explained
Loving our enemies might seem impossible, but it’s central to what it means to be a Christian. Lois Tverberg expands on Christ’s most challenging command
Your ‘Bible in a year’ reading plan begins with Genesis. And so does the good news
The creation story was utterly unique among Ancient Near Eastern cultures. Instead of warring, angry gods, the Bible tells us that we were created in love, says Lois Tverberg
Do you become a Christian by believing a list of doctrines, or is there more to it?
The biblical writers instructed us to believe in the name of Jesus. But what does that mean? Lois Tverberg explains
What the ancient tradition of royal gift-giving teaches us about King Jesus
Giving extravagant presents to rulers of nations is a custom which dates back thousands of years, and continues to this day. Lois Tverberg unpacks what it tells us about Christ and his kingdom
What is the Kingdom of Heaven?
Lois Tverberg reflects on what Jesus meant when he spoke about the kingdom
A Good Eye: Unlocking Jesus’ commonly-misunderstood idiom
Lois Tverberg unlocks a Jewish idiom that Jesus used, but many of his followers have scratched their heads about
Explained: The meaning of The Blessing lyrics
Lois Tverberg unpacks the biblical origins of the viral worship song
To save a life is to save a world
Lois Tverberg explores the Hebraic principle which influenced the teachings of Jesus, and explains why it is relevant to today’s pandemic