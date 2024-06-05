Krish Kandiah
Dr Krish Kandiah is the director of Sanctuary Foundation and author of Paradoxology - why Christianity was never meant to be simple Together with his wife Miriam they are adoptive parents, birth parents and foster parents. They have recently published two books for children - check out their Whistlestop Tales series (Hodder Faith Young Explorers).
- Opinion
No, you cannot compare Trump’s conviction to Jesus’ crucifixion
When US author and speaker Eric Metaxas recently shared a post that compared Donald Trump’s guilty verdict to Christ’s, Christians around the world were rightly horrified. It is not OK, says Dr Krish Kandiah
- Opinion
Is Russell Brand a Christian?
The controversial comedian’s baptism does not change his past or exempt him from facing the consequences of his previous actions, but God only knows the sincerity of his conversion. It is not for Christians to judge, says Krish Kandiah
- Reviews
Civil war is a prophetic warning: Christians must fight for peace
Western democracies must not be complacent, says Krish Kandiah. Civil War is an uncomfortable watch, but it may be the wake-up call we need
- Opinion
The Christian faith of Alexei Navalny
Alexei Navalny fearlessly fought against corruption in Russia and was poisoned, imprisoned and now, allegedly murdered by the state. Dr Krish Kandiah asks what we can learn from the life, death and faith of the activist was also an atheist-turned-Christian
- Opinion
God under the rubble
Krish Kandiah travelled to Bethlehem in search of solutions to the current conflict
- Opinion
5 reasons your church is losing young people – and what you can do about it
Krish Kandiah has been writing about the tragedy of ‘the missing generation’ for years, but when his own children stopped going to church, the issue took on a new urgency for him. Here he shares what he believes to be the five things that push young people away from God
- Opinion
Tim Keller (1950-2023): The evangelical statesman was a pastor first
Tim Keller had a soft spot for the UK, notes Krish Kandiah. The pastor, theologian and best-selling author exerted a worldwide influence while maintaining a humble spirit and modelling generosity towards those he disagreed with
- Reviews
Biblical critical theory - Christopher Watkin
There are times when our culture seems conflicted and confusing and the things we normally rely on to help us navigate our way through the fog seem to fail us.
- Opinion
I used to look down on Advent. But this year I need it more than ever
Mary and Joseph sought sanctuary in Bethlehem and then Egypt, but also welcomed strangers to their home. Even when times are tough, we can find sanctuary in Christ this Christmas, and extend that hope to others, says Krish Kandiah
- Reviews
Smyrna: This shocking history lesson is hard to watch. But it’s important
This portrayal of the horrors of war and inter-religious violence, makes for difficult viewing says Krish Kandiah
- Opinion
Christians shouldn’t need a John Lewis advert to know God’s heart for the fatherless
But it’s a poignant reminder that being attentive to the little things can make all the difference to those in need, says Krish Kandiah
- Magazine Features
Why the cross is bigger than you think
Dr Krish Kandiah explains how Jesus’ words from the cross reveal God’s hospitality towards us
- Reviews
Jessica Chastain’s movie about disgraced televangelists is both an eye-opener and a bridge builder
This new film gives us a sympathetic portrayal of a Christian ‘power couple’ who dominated religious TV broadcasts in the 1980s
- Magazine Features
5 reasons why you need to read more Christian books
Reading has been in decline for decades, with social media, Netflix and video games competing for our attention. There’s also a gender divide. The Telegraph recently reported that men are twice as likely not to read books at all. Krish Kandiah explains why he believes reading good books should be a priority for every Christian
- Reviews
Francis Chan’s new book on unity is missing something
This book makes an impassioned call for unity, says Krish Kandiah, but there’s something missing
- Reviews
The Courier: 3 lessons Christians can learn from Benedict Cumberbatch's new film
Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film The Courier is not just a Cold War thriller or an engaging personal story, says Krish Kandiah. It offers us a vision for friendship in the face of loneliness and provides a powerful metaphor of the Church’s role in our divided times
- Opinion
5 ways to help your kids love the Bible
If we want our children to understand why scripture is relevant to their lives, we need to stop dumbing it down, says Krish Kandiah
- Opinion
3 reasons why you need to watch Anthony Hopkins in The Father
Everyone should watch this film, says Krish Kandiah
- Reimagine
Welcoming the stranger: How your church can become 'Hong Kong ready'
As thousands of Hong Kong citizens move to the UK, Dr Krish Kandiah urges us to provide a warm welcome
- Opinion
5 questions Christians need to ask about Critical Race Theory
Critical Race Theory. Those three words are provoking strong feelings among Christians of all backgrounds and denominations. Krish Kandiah unpacks the controversy and gives his view on how the Church should respond