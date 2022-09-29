Keith Danby
Keith Danby is the former CEO of Biblica and Send The Light. He is now the Chairman of Safe Families for Children and Premier's Business Development Director
- Reviews
Resilient disciples - Rick Hill
While some have chosen “comfort and compromise”, Northern Ireland-based speaker and leader Rick Hill wants the reader to “embrace the cost of discipleship”.
- Magazine Features
Stuart Briscoe (1930-2022): Friend, mentor and inspiration
The renowned English pastor, author and preacher Stuart Briscoe has died at his home in Wisconsin, USA. Briscoe, who led the Telling the Truth ministry with his wife Jill, was 91. His sermons are broadcast all around the world, including on Premier Christian Radio in the UK. Keith Danby pays tribute to him