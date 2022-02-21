Kameel Majdali
Rev. Kameel Majdali, PhD is the International Bible Teacher for Teach All Nations - Europe. taneurope.org.uk
- Opinion
Canada is making an alarming move towards authoritarianism. Here's how Christians can pray
After thousands of truckers protested the introduction of vaccine mandates, Canadian authorities brought in controversial measures which have seen protesters' bank accounts frozen. Kameel Majdali explains what has taken place, and why Christians should be concerned
- Opinion
The biggest world events to be praying for in 2022
A Christian futurist and Bible teacher looks at the year ahead and explains what issues Christians should be praying for