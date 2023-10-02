Jonathan Oloyede

Born in Britain but bred in Nigeria, Dr. Oloyede is a medical doctor by profession but serves as a full-time missionary and minister in England and Europe. He was radically converted from Islam to Christianity within the wake of the revival that hit Nigerian Universities in the 1980s. In 1991 while on a 3 month holiday in London, he responded to the call to Europe as a missionary and minister. He was subsequently ordained into Pastoral Ministry in 1993 at Glory Bible Church where he served in full-time ministry for 15 years.