Jonathan Edwards
Jonathan Edwards is Premier’s ambassador to churches. He writes the daily devotionals for Premier's Voice of Hope magazine and Premier Radio's Be Still and Know slot. He was formerly the general secretary of the Baptist Union of Great Britain.
- Opinion
A respected Christian leader has been caught in serious sin. Now what?
When the sins of church leaders are exposed, it leads to difficult questions around restoration and safeguarding, says Jonathan Edwards
- Opinion
Rowan Williams is wrong. Kirill should not be kicked out of the World Council of Churches
While the Russian Orthodox Church’s endorsement of the invasion of Ukraine is abhorrent, keeping communication open has a better chance of changing hearts and minds
- Opinion
8 ways to improve your preaching in 2022
Baptist preacher Jonathan Edwards shares some top tips
- Opinion
6 things to do before criticising other Christians
Do you need to have a frank conversation with someone at church? There's a world of difference between gracious and ungracious criticism says Jonathan Edwards, as he shares some key points to consider