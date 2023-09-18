Jane Chevous
Jane Chevous is co-founder of Survivors Voices, a survivor-led organisation that harnesses the expertise of people affected by abuse in order to transform society’s response to trauma and abuse.
- Opinion
The silence from Christian leaders on Mike Pilavachi is hurting victims
11 days on from the investigation that concluded Mike Pilavachi “used his spiritual authority to control people”, many of his colleagues in ministry have remained silent - or tried to minimise their connection with him. Jane Chevous says the Church must do better
- Opinion
What has God got to do with Rubiales, Jenny Hermoso and that World Cup kiss?
Luis Rubiales’ mother locked herself in a church to petition the Lord for her son, who is facing the sack after he kissed Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips during World Cup final celebrations. While her motherly instinct to turn to God is well placed, she might not find the answer she is expecting, says Jane Chevous