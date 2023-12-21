Jack Key
Jack Key is a prison chaplain in Doncaster, and a local preacher in the Methodist Church
- Reviews
A year with Michael Green - Stephen Poxon
This daily devotional draws on a variety of the 70 books written by the late Rev Michael Green, apologist and Anglican priest, with each page presenting a Bible passage, quote and concluding prayer.
- Reviews
Why do I do what I don’t want to do? - JP Pokluda
Jonathan Pokluda is a seasoned author and church leader from Texas, USA. His third book takes its name from Romans 7 and is split into two parts.
- Reviews
'Kingdom Race Theology' is a missed opportunity
Written by the US-based pastor and author Tony Evans, Kingdom Race Theology attempts to biblically examine our ethnic identities alongside our Christ-centred identity. However, this is as deep as his theology goes. There is little consideration of the roles that experience, tradition and reason could contribute. The inclusion of “God’s ...
- Reviews
Looking for hope in the right for racial justice? Shai Linne’s book is for you
We review ‘The New Reformation’