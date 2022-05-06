Gwyn Williams
Gwyn Williams has been UK Operations Director for Feed the Hungry for the last ten years. Gwyn's career as a designer was foundational in building his desire to work with community engagement projects. He has been involved in setting up a youth café, a tea bus street café, and an art gallery in his local town, Hinckley, as well as venturing as far as Romania and Mongolia in painting murals in orphanages, digging wells in Zambia and community kitchens in Uganda and Haiti.
Gwyn is passionate about delivering and managing a diverse range of community programmes to suit different personalities, abilities and interests as well as understanding the quality and expectations of city planning, corporate expectation and the importance of encouraging local communities to engage with volunteering on local and international projects.
- Real Life
‘The Church is working as Christ intended’ Diary of a Christian aid worker on the Ukrainian border
Gwyn Williams has just returned from the Ukrainian-Romanian border. There, he saw the despair of people traumatised by loss, and experienced the joy of seeing the Church work together to show Christ’s love.
- Opinion
The Ukraine crisis is bringing churches together in unity. God’s love is on display
As churches come together to bring practical help and pray for Ukraine, it a powerful demonstration of God’s love
- Opinion
Upping foreign aid won’t necessarily solve poverty. A more Christ-like response is required
When it comes to helping the hurting, Jesus modelled a unique approach. This story from Bolivia shows how Christians today are making a real difference