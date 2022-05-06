Gwyn Williams

Gwyn Williams has been UK Operations Director for Feed the Hungry for the last ten years. Gwyn's career as a designer was foundational in building his desire to work with community engagement projects. He has been involved in setting up a youth café, a tea bus street café, and an art gallery in his local town, Hinckley, as well as venturing as far as Romania and Mongolia in painting murals in orphanages, digging wells in Zambia and community kitchens in Uganda and Haiti.

Gwyn is passionate about delivering and managing a diverse range of community programmes to suit different personalities, abilities and interests as well as understanding the quality and expectations of city planning, corporate expectation and the importance of encouraging local communities to engage with volunteering on local and international projects.