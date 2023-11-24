Greg Downes
Greg Downes is an international evangelist and director of Kingfisher Ministries. He is the former Dean of the Wesley Centre at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford University
- Opinion
David Pytches (1931-2023): Bishop, charismatic pioneer and father in the faith
Rt Rev David Pytches, founder of New Wine and former vicar of St Andrews, Chorleywood, has died aged 92. Greg Downes pays tribute to a pioneer of charismatic renewal within the Anglican church
- Opinion
Matthew Perry (1969-2023): The Friends star found God at his lowest moment
Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, died at the weekend. Greg Downes pays tribute to a comic genius who had powerful encounters with God
- Magazine Features
Why apologetics needs to change
Sharing our faith requires us to answer the questions people are actually asking, not the questions we think they’re asking
- Opinion
Barry Kissell (1938-2022): Joy-filled maverick, prophetic trailblazer and leader of leaders
New Zealand born Barry Kissell played a key role in the UK’s charismatic movement for over 40 years, bringing prophetic challenge and encouraging a new generation of leaders. Greg Downes remembers him
- Magazine Features
Kallistos Ware (1934-2022): The evangelical ‘convert’ to Orthodoxy was a father in the faith to many
Metropolitan Kallistos Ware was a distinguished pastor, scholar and theologian in the Orthodox Church who treasured his evangelical roots. Greg Downes remembers him
- Interviews
Bethel Church's Bill Johnson: 'If I doubted God's existence, I'd have to doubt mine'
Charismatics from around the world have been flocking to Bethel Church in Redding, California, to experience its ongoing focus on worship, miracles and revival. Greg Downes speaks to Bethel’s leader Bill Johnson about faith and doubt, hunting and healing – and his hope for revival.
- Archive content
The Bible and Homosexuality: Part Two
Theologian in residence Greg Downes unpacks the traditional evangelical understanding of homosexuality.
- Archive content
Leadership Traps
Even the strongest leaders aren’t immune to tripping up occasionally. Greg Downes addresses some common pitfalls. ‘Merry Christmas Maggie Thatcher, We all celebrate today, cos it’s one day closer to your death.’
- Archive content
The Intractable Issue of Syria
As politicians globally discuss whether and how to intervene, Greg Downes seeks to bring a Christian perspective.
- Archive content
Are we nicer than God?
For some, the essence of Christianity consists of ‘being nice’ to everyone. But is it really a Christian virtue?
- Archive content
The puzzle of suffering
How to reconcile a loving and powerful God with the presence of suffering on earth is an age-old apologetic puzzle with no easy answers. Greg Downes has a go at putting the pieces together.