Mandisa (1976-2024): The inspirational singer who spread God’s joy
Mandisa was open about her lowest moments in life, even writing a book about depression and comfort eating. The vulnerability and faith of the American Idol finalist made a lasting impression on all who met her, says George Luke
Sandra Crouch (1942-2024): Gospel legend and church pioneer
Sandra Crouch was a legend of the American Gospel scene, performing with everyone from Janis Joplin to Michael Jackson. But church ministry always came first for the singer-songwriter and her twin brother, Andraé
Lil Nas X is antagonising Christians again. But I still believe in showing him kindness
Lil Nas X’s latest music video ‘J Christ’ has been widely denounced as offensive and blasphemous by Christians. But George Luke believes the rapper is trapped between two worlds, and part of him is still drawn to the faith of his youth
‘Jesus is worth it’ Why I’m encouraged by Lecrae’s deconstruction
Christians have nothing to fear from deconstruction, says George Luke
The publishers say this book has a 'raw hip hop style'. But it read like a sermon to me
At less than 70 pages long, Are You Good With God? is more of a long tract than a book. Imagine those leaflets that evangelism teams hand out to shoppers on the high street, expand the points into a few paragraphs, throw in the odd anecdote and pop culture reference, ...
Highest Praise - Sincere Praise Gospel Choir
Under the leadership of director and principal songwriter Jennifer Griffith, the Sincere Praise Gospel Choir has been steadily building a following in the UK’s gospel scene (and a number of eastern European countries) since the release of their debut album, Hold Fast, in 2006. The choir is part of the ...