Gemma Hunt

Gemma Hunt was brought up in a Baptist Church in her hometown of Trowbridge, Wiltshire and her faith was cemented by trips to summer camps and festivals. She is mixed heritage, so loves everything from Jamaican jerk chicken, rice and peas and plantain to a good British roast dinner. With thousands of hours experience in television presenting (Songs of Praise, Blue Peter Proms, CBeebies’ Swashbuckle) and hosting festivals (Big Church Festival, Spring Harvest), Gemma loves sharing her gifts with the masses