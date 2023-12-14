Gavin Drake
Gavin Drake is a journalist, broadcaster and regular traveller to Jerusalem
- Opinion
The CofE has lost the trust of church abuse survivors
Following the furore caused by the CofE’s decision to disband the Independent Safeguarding Board (ISB) this summer, a review into what went wrong has now been published. But until the Church accepts that it has lost the trust of survivors and victims, there can be no moving forward, says Gavin Drake
- News Analysis
What’s happening in Israel and Gaza, and how should Christians pray?
The murder and kidnappings of civilians by the terrorist group Hamas have been described as “Israel’s 9/11”. Journalist Gavin Drake is a frequent visitor to Israel and Gaza. He explains what has taken place, what might happen next, and how Christians should be praying
- Opinion
The Church of England is not a safe place. That’s why I’ve quit
Gavin Drake, who has long campaigned on behalf of abuse survivors and whose late wife Jill Saward became the first rape survivor in Britain to waive her right to anonymity, has resigned his position on the Church of England’s governing body. He explains what has led to the decision
- News Analysis
Why are church leaders opposing plans to move the British embassy to Jerusalem?
A swathe of church leaders including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin are concerned about Liz Truss’ plans to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Here’s what’s going on
- Reviews
The Da Vinci Fraud: Did Dan Brown guilty of theft?
Dan Brown’s popular novel The Da Vinci Code is a work of fiction which sets the hero, Robert Langdon, on a knight’s quest to find the holy grail – a supposed last descendant of the “marriage” between Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene.
- Opinion
Banksy's alternative Nativity in Bethlehem was a positive portrayal of Palestinians
Gavin Drake reviews the BBC's 'Alternativity'
- Archive content
The shelter of Egypt
When an Egyptian Christian pastor opened the doors of his church to become a field hospital for Muslims and Christians during the Egyptian Revolution, a miracle began to take place.