Dr Roland Clark
Dr Roland Clark is a lecturer in Modern European History at the University of Liverpool
Amazing grace - James Walvin
There are many books on the story of the perennially favourite hymn, ‘Amazing grace’, but few are as wide-ranging as this one.
This meticulously researched biography of a 19th century preacher will have limited appeal
Baptist Wriothesley Noel, the largely-forgotten minister at St John’s Proprietary Chapel, London, was a popular preacher who drew large crowds.
Did God give Britain victory in past wars because we prayed? This book says so, but its sources are flawed
Britain fought amazingly well in the great wars of the twentieth century. In Beyond the Odds, John Scriven provide engaging and detailed accounts of incredible bravery, luck, and courage by British soldiers and generals during the First and Second World Wars and the Falklands War.