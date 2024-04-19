Dr Martin Parsons
Dr Martin Parsons is CEO of the Lindisfarne Centre for the Study of Christian Persecution. He is an expert witness on the global persecution of Christians and was previously an aid worker during the time of Taliban rule in Afghanistan
- Opinion
What the Iran-Israel conflict means for Christians
A war would have potentially devastating consequences for Christian minorities in the Middle East, warns Dr Martin Parsons
- Opinion
Al-Qaeda is back in Afghanistan. It is a threat to Christians around the world
When US and UK troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban promised that foreign terrorists would never again find a home in the country. Now a new UN report says al-Qaeda is alive and well in Afghanistan once more. Here’s what it means for Christians there and around the world
- Opinion
Human rights campaigners are ignoring the plight of persecuted Christians in Qatar
Human rights issues in Qatar have been making front page news throughout the World Cup, but you will struggle to find a secular human rights organisation speaking up for freedom of religion. While the rights of some minorities are championed, Christians are simply ignored, says Dr Martin Parsons
- Opinion
I lived in Afghanistan when the Taliban were last in power. Here’s what Christians can expect
It is vital the UK government recognises the extreme vulnerability of Afghan Christians, says Dr Martin Parsons