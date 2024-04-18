Dr Kalpana Dein
Dr Kalpana Dein is a Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist who has worked within mental health services in the UK for 20 years, having graduated in medicine from Kerala, India. Kalpana is married to Prof Simon Dein, and has 3 sons. She leads Heart of Prayer an annual family prayer gathering.
- Opinion
When abortion becomes a euphemism for infanticide
As efforts continue to decriminalise abortion, Dr Kalpana Dein warns new guidance won’t protect women, but their abusers
- Opinion
Christian nurses are facing discrimination from an intolerant NHS
Dr Kalpana Dein believes there’s an institutional problem at the NHS when it comes to the treatment of Christian medical professionals
- Opinion
From caring to killing: As an NHS doctor, I could never support assisted dying
New bills to legalise assisted dying have been lodged in both Holyrood and Westminster, while in Jersey a citizens’ jury has already voted in favour of changing the law. But Dr Kalpana Dein, a Christian and Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist, believes such a move would bring about devastating consequences