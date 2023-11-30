Dr James Patrick
Dr James Patrick is a speaker, writer and academic, having completed degrees at both Cambridge and Oxford in theology and religious studies. He grew up in Papua New Guinea, and has chosen to remain celibate for the sake of the coming Kingdom.
Israel-Gaza war: Don't ignore what the Bible actually says
Does the Bible suggest that God will bring the Jewish people back to the land?
The media hasn’t explained what motivates Hamas. The answer is religion
It’s widely known that Hamas have been designated a terrorist organisation by the UK and US governments. But what’s their motivation? Why do they target innocent people? Dr James Patrick says the answer can be found in Hamas’ own statements
Why Christians should support moving the British embassy to Jerusalem
The leaders of the largest churches in the UK have all opposed moving the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But Dr James Patrick says their views are not representative of many in the pews
Why Christians should repent of past antisemitism
The Church of England has held a special service to apologise for passing anti-Jewish laws 800 years ago that resulted in the expulsion of Jews from England. But can Christians repent of historic acts they were not personally responsible for? Dr James Patrick gives his view