Cole Moreton
Cole Moreton is a writer and broadcaster who interviews people for The Mail on Sunday, makes documentaries for Radio 4 and writes books. His debut novel The Light Keeper is out now
- Magazine Features
What interviewing the world’s most famous people taught me about God
From Desmond Tutu to Scarlett Johansson, interviewer of the year, Cole Moreton, has met the great and the good. He reveals what the extraordinary encounters have taught him about the divine spark that is present in all of us
- Magazine Features
The day I took mum to meet the Queen
In reflecting on his trip to meet the Queen, Cole Moreton says he was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II's deeply held faith, and her desire to serve both her people and a higher power
- Interviews
Interview: Bishop Michael Curry on the royal wedding sermon that changed his life
The exuberant preacher who turned the royal wedding upside down talks about politics, the power of love and what it was like to become famous in a day