Cindy Kent MBE

Cindy Kent is an ordained priest who began her career as a singer with the pop-folk group, The Settlers. Her Christian faith brought her into contact with many famous Christian faces. Cindy has previously worked at Radio 4, Radio 2, and Radio 1 as well as LBC and Capital Radio. In 1995 she was the first presenter recruited to the team for Premier Christian Radio as a broadcaster. Cindy was awarded an MBE in 2016 for services to religious broadcasting.