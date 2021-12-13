Cindy Kent MBE
Cindy Kent is an ordained priest who began her career as a singer with the pop-folk group, The Settlers. Her Christian faith brought her into contact with many famous Christian faces. Cindy has previously worked at Radio 4, Radio 2, and Radio 1 as well as LBC and Capital Radio. In 1995 she was the first presenter recruited to the team for Premier Christian Radio as a broadcaster. Cindy was awarded an MBE in 2016 for services to religious broadcasting.
- Opinion
Carols need a Christmas miracle. Christians must fight to keep them alive
If carols and nativity plays die out, so does the story that goes with it. And we can’t let that happen
- Interviews
Sir Cliff Richard: My faith has never been stronger
As Sir Cliff turns 80 years young, he explains how God gave him the strength to forgive those who accused him of sexual assault
- Opinion
Cindy Kent: The press are always looking for scandals but my friend Cliff is a man of integrity
Sir Cliff Richard been awarded more than £200,000 in damages after winning his High Court privacy battle against the BBC over its coverage of a police search of his home. Cindy Kent, a long-time friend of Sir Cliff says the star is grateful for the encouragement, love and prayer he's received
- Opinion
Sean Bean in Broken is the best portrayal of priesthood I've seen on TV
The BBC drama series, Broken, has received rave reviews with many calling for lead actor Sean Bean to be awarded a BAFTA for his role. Many Church leaders have expressed how it accurately portrays the complexity of calling and serving God’s Church. Rev Cindy Kent MBE, explains what makes the series so poignant.
- Opinion
I was proud to call Jill Saward my friend. May she rest in peace and rise in glory
Cindy Kent pays tribute to the late Jill Saward (1965-2017)