Chip Kendall
Chip is a songwriter and recording artist with a big heart for using music to connect people with God. The frontman of dance/alternative evangelistic team thebandwithnoname, he is also part of the Soul Children movement in the UK, serves on the missions team at !Audacious Church in Manchester and as a UK ambassador for Maoz Israel
- Opinion
Why Christians need to stop backing the wrong underdog
Too many Christians are misunderstanding what’s taking place between Israel and Hamas, says Chip Kendall
- Opinion
Did you know Big Ben's chimes are calling the nation to prayer?
The lyrics written to accompany Big Ben's bongs are little known, even by Christians. When the worship leader Chip Kendall discovered the world's most famous clock was issuing an hourly call to prayer, he couldn't keep the news to himself. Here's what happened next