Chine McDonald
Chine McDonald is a writer, speaker and broadcaster. She is director of Theos, the religion and society thinktank, and previously headed up public engagement at Christian Aid. She is the former communications director for the Evangelical Alliance. Her latest book is God Is Not a White Man (Hodder & Stoughton). She studied theology and religious studies at the University of Cambridge and is a trustee of Greenbelt Festival and Christians in Media
How to be less judgemental and more empathetic this election season
It’s too easy to stereotype people and put them in boxes, observes Chine McDonald. But Jesus treated everyone as an individual, and we should too, she says
Why I’ve been lost for words in church lately
Chine McDonald finds a new power in silent prayer
Richard Dawkins is a Christian? Sort of. Here’s the problem with cultural Christianity
Richard Dawkins shocked many by declaring himself a “cultural Christian” over the Easter weekend. Chine McDonald explains what it might mean
The world might serve me a lifetime of hate, but I still believe in a God of love
Even in turbulent times, we serve a God of great hope, says Chine McDonald, as she reflects on what The Colour Purple taught her this Easter season
Why I’m raising a glass to older women
Ahead of International Women’s Day, Chine McDonald pays tribute to the wisdom of older women
Why friendship is a matter of life and death
It is proven that having an optimum number of friends is good for us, says Chine McDonald, yet many men have fewer than they would like
Falling in love with the Bible again
God speaks to us and to every situation through the Bible, says Chine McDonald
The M&S Christmas advert isn’t selfish. It’s realistic
Some Christians have expressed their strong dislike for the M&S Christmas ad. But for Chine McDonald, it’s a healthy reminder that we all need setting free from impossible standards, and the need to keep up appearances
The world is in a mess, and I worry about the future. But this gives me hope
In a world filled with war, conflict and increasing anxiety, the Church can offer a better story, says Chine McDonald
What happened when I tried texting Jesus…
Chine McDonald wasn’t sure about an AI chatbot based on Jesus Christ. Here’s how she got on
Will US evangelicalism survive a second Trump term?
As Donald Trump is arrested on charges of plotting to overturn the result of the last US election, Chine McDonald says his evangelical supporters are turning young people off the faith
I used to think adventure tourism was immoral. Now I’m not so sure
What are Christians to make of the billionaires who take trips into space, or to the bottom of the ocean? Chine McDonald gives her view
Belief in God may be falling. But our spiritually curious generation still thinks there's more to life
I recently joined thousands of fans for the London leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour. I’ve written in these pages before about my love for the Queen Bee, and how I believe much of her artistry over the past few years has pointed her fans towards God.
A church divided on ethnic lines cannot stand
It’s a sobering thought, but the next time the Census religion data is revealed in ten years’ time, the Church in England and Wales is unlikely to have grown. Look ahead to 30 years’ time, and the number of Christians will make for even more grim reading. Unless revival happens, ...
The sceptics were wrong. Religion still dominates the world’s biggest news stories
This month marks 20 years since Alastair Campbell famously told a reporter: “We don’t do God.”
30 years on from Stephen Lawrence, Black Christians are still living with trauma
I was nine years old when Stephen Lawrence was murdered, 30 years ago this April. It was the early 90s, and far-right extremist groups were making a resurgence in many parts of south-east London, including Eltham, where I lived, and where Stephen was killed.
The pro-life cause we’re overlooking
My husband and I have just finished shared parental leave for the second time. This time, I returned to work six months after the birth of our second son as my husband started three months of staying at home to look after him. I’ve been fascinated by the range of ...
‘Farewell, Rob Bell’
We’re twelve years on from ‘Bellgate’ - the furore over the release of Rob Bell’s controversial book on heaven and hell. But Chine McDonald says the questions raised by that episode are more pertinent than ever
My new year's resolution: Stop trying to make church sound attractive
I have spent much of my career trying to improve the Church’s PR. As part of this, I wanted to write an article on why I still go to church and why you should, too. It was going to be one of those numbered lists: for the music, for community, ...
Speaking up about racism is hard, the least we can do for Harry, Meghan and Ngozi Fulani is believe them
After watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary and reading newspaper reports of Ngozi Fulani’s experience at Buckingham Palace, Chine McDonald challenges Christians not to turn away in discomfort from the racism that still exists in our society