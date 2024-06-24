Chine McDonald

Chine McDonald is a writer, speaker and broadcaster. She is director of Theos, the religion and society thinktank, and previously headed up public engagement at Christian Aid. She is the former communications director for the Evangelical Alliance. Her latest book is God Is Not a White Man (Hodder & Stoughton). She studied theology and religious studies at the University of Cambridge and is a trustee of Greenbelt Festival and Christians in Media