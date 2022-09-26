Cat Jenkins
Cat Jenkins is a programme manager at Church Action for Tax Justice. She’s a former regulator, director of offshore financial businesses, and has taught and lectured on financial services issues such as compliance. The mother of twins is a Methodist who is studying for a Masters in Digital Theology, and is on the Core Team of Deep Adaptation, a group which advocates for compassionate and just responses to the climate and ecological crisis.
Tax cuts for the wealthy and trickle-down economics? Jesus had plenty to say about that…
The biblical story of The Rich Man and Lazarus should act as a stark warning for Christians who support the Chancellor’s ‘mini-budget’, says Cat Jenkins
Rishi Sunak has lost all moral credibility over his personal tax affairs
The chancellor can’t increase the tax burden of ordinary working people while benefiting personally from tax loopholes, says Cat Jenkins