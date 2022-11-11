Caroline Pattenden
Caroline Pattenden is a freelance writer, wife, mum to two young daughters and owner of small cats. During lockdown she took up crochet and is now drowning in wool and patterns. In her spare time, she likes running, travelling and the odd gin
- Magazine Features
Communion, silence and Armistice Day: Why remembrance matters
Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Caroline Pattenden considers the significance of the God-given directive to remember Jesus during Communion
- Real Life
‘I don’t believe God gave me fibromyalgia. I do believe he can use it for good’
When Jo Cordell’s health failed, she felt like her body had become her enemy. Here she shares how God met her in the midst of her pain
- Magazine Features
The problem with Body Positivity and Body Neutrality
Caroline Pattenden has struggled with negative feelings about her body for as long as she can remember. She explains why the current trends of Body Positivity and Body Neutrality contain some truth, but fall short of the Bible’s life-changing message